Roman Reigns was again the focal point of Wrestlemania 40 in the headliner spot on both nights of the show. In the highly anticipated main event of Night One of the show, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion joined forces with The Rock to take on the prime babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The outcome of this match influenced the Main Event of Night Two where Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules Match. In the end, it was the latter name who got to finally claim the most prestigious belt in sports entertainment after years of waiting. Also, this win marked the end of an era for the former champion.

Despite the loss, Roman Reigns proceeded to set the following three records at WrestleMania 40,

– He now holds the record for the most WrestleMania main events with the number being 9. He surpassed Hulk Hogan, who featured in 8.

– Roman Reigns is the only man who competed in 4 consecutive WrestleMania main events under the same title reign (37, 38, 39, 40).

– He is also the only man to main event 4 WrestleMania in a row, twice! He first achieved the feat from WrestleMania 31 to 34 and then from 37 to 40.

Roman Reigns possibly set for a long WWE hiatus after WrestleMania 40

Following these astounding achievements, it’s time for Roman Reigns to head onto a hiatus before WWE passes by the next big premium live event like the one in Saudi Arabia or the next big event scheduled in summer in the form of SummerSlam.

While the exact extent of the hiatus isn’t confirmed, Roman Reigns will certainly be heading into a long hiatus after WrestleMania 40. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shed light on the post-match status of the champion and dismissed any sort of rumors of retirement but rather hinted at a potential hiatus from WWE,

“I don’t think anyone believes Reigns would retire with a loss, and WWE has taught fans not to believe it, but given his schedule, it’s probable he’d take some time off. Given his limited schedule, one wouldn’t even expect him on a show again until the as yet unannounced next Saudi Arabia show (last word being on 5/25) and the 8/3 SummerSlam show in Cleveland.”