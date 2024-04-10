Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are having a long-standing beef with each other that will culminate in a steel cage match on next week’s WWE NXT. Following his big win over former NXT Champion Hayes in the main event of last Saturday’s Stand & Deliver PLE, Williams came out on the post-PLE episode and made his intentions clear of going after Ilja Dragunov’s NXT Title.

The champion initially refused to accept the challenge during the confrontation, but he eventually agreed to put the title on the line under one stipulation which suggests that if Trick loses then he will have to leave NXT.

Carmelo Hayes also appeared on WWE NXT during this segment to launch an attack on Williams and Dragunov. After laying both out to end the show, he ended up challenging Williams to a steel cage match. Presumed to be on the card of Spring Breakin’ 2024, that match was rather inserted into next week’s show.

WWE Raw: Title Match And More Announced For April 15 Episode

As noted above, Williams & Hayes main-evented last Saturday’s Stand & Deliver PLE, with Williams scoring the win over his long-time friend who betrayed him in the recent past.

In the opening segment of WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria confronted the new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and wanted her rematch for the Title, only to be attacked by Tatum Paxley who turned heel. Natalya confronted Roxanne and challenged her for the Title and got the match, official.

WWE NXT: Multiple Main Roster Appearances On April 9 Episode

Later the night, Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Natalya to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship after Lola Vice cost Nattie the match. Vice also got into a backstage brawl with Nattie after which it was announced that Vice will compete against Sol Ruca in a singles contest.

WWE NXT April 16 episode match card

Ridge Holland will return to action after a kayfabe retirement to take on the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde after he was featured in a backstage confrontation with the latter. Also, a matchup between Noam Dar and Dijak will take place after the two confronted each other. At a glance, the April 16 episode of the WWE NXT match card stands as follows,

– Steel cage match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

– Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

– Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca

– Dijak vs. Noam Dar