A few hours from now, Roman Reigns will make his much-anticipated return to the WWE programming. Being a part-timer on TV, he only appears on limited dates on TV. But that didn’t stop him from becoming the overall number-one pick in the latest bygone Draft 2023 occasion to be retained by the Smackdown brand.

Now, Roman Reigns will show up on the May 12 episode of Smackdown to deal with the recent cracks in The Bloodline. Besides, he will also be there on an upcoming show to be hosted at the Madison Square Garden which has been considered to be home for WWE for a long time.

WWE Smackdown: Why Roman Reigns’ Heel-Turn Didn’t Happen 2 Years Prior

Roman Reigns returning to WWE MSG Show

WWE held a ton of historic events at this venue and the next one in line will have the undisputed WWE universal champion on board. According to the official Madison Square Garden website, Roman Reigns is among the names featured in the promotional material for the live SmackDown TV taping set for July 7th. This would be the first Smackdown on the Road to Summerslam 2023 and the first since Money in the Bank 2023 PLE.

The card is always subject to change in a WWE event but it appears that without the presence of Roman Reigns, WWE can struggle to sell out a live TV episode at MSG. The other names advertised for the TV taping include the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Austin Theory, The Usos, and Bobby Lashley.

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns’ Next Undisputed WWE Universal Title Defense

Roman Reigns currently set to appear at Night of Champions 2023

Time will tell what WWE has in store for Roman Reigns but he’s been included to appear at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. WWE’s official page has included Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to appear on that night.

WWE Raw: Top Superstar Quietly Drafted To Red Brand; Eligible For Championship Match

Night of the Champions 2023 will take place Saturday, May 27 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On that same night, Roman Reigns will complete 1000 days as the reigning Universal Champion which means that there should be a celebration to be thrown for him. Besides, rumors are rife about his next title defense going down on this night, possibly against AJ Styles.