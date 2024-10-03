Roman Reigns returned to the WWE in the 2024 summer by appearing at SummerSlam and got himself inserted right into the Bloodline storyline. After being outnumbered for sometimes against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, Cody Rhodes backed him up and the two would also be teaming up at Bad Blood against the heel faction, this weekend.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will team up against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at WWE Bad Blood next month. This marks the OTC’s return to in-ring competition for the first time since last April’s Wrestlemania XL. With multiple more appearances being confirmed in due course, he’s also expected to be on WWE’s next two PLEs in November.

The current schedule published by the WWE for the coming weeks shows that Roman Reigns is set to make six appearances on WWE SmackDown through October and November 2024, as the show transitions to airing on USA Network. These appearances will take place in big wrestling cities, including Brooklyn, NY, and Greenville, SC. The exact schedule of these appearances is given below.

Roman Reigns’ currently listed Smackdown appearances

October 11, 2024: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 18, 2024: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

October 25, 2024: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 8, 2024: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 15, 2024: The Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 22, 2024: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Furthermore, Roman Reigns is also being advertised to appear at WWE Survivor Series on November 30 and Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. To build things up for these special shows, weekly show appearances are seemingly mandatory. Additionally, he should also be added to WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel in early November.

A new promotional material for Survivor Series 2024 is out and it has Roman Reigns as the center attraction of the PLE which indicates his appearance in the headliner WarGames Match. The released poster also features the undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.