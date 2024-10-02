Under Triple H’s regime, WWE is going through an exciting timeframe and it will now offer Bad Blood 2024, an old-school premium live event that was scrapped long ago. A lot of things have changed since Triple H took things over including the number of matches to be inserted into the match card of a PLE.

Bad Blood 2024 could also be dubbed as one of those big changes as the returning PLE is getting a lot of attention. In more news about the show, it will start earlier than expected and the reason for this unexpected change has also been revealed.

WWE NXT: Main Roster Champions Booked For October 8 Episode On The CW

As announced earlier, WWE Bad Blood 2024 will air at a special start time in October, even though it’s a regular premium live event inside the United States territory. Set from Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, it’s scheduled to start at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST. In general, WWE PLEs begin at 8 PM ET for the main card and fans can’t help wondering about the change.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind Bad Blood 2024 starting earlier this usual and that’s due to the fact that WWE wants to end the PLE before UFC 307 begins as it’s scheduled on the same day just hours apart,

“They want to end it before the UFC starts.” (transcription by Ringside News)

Royal Rumble 2025: Ticket Details, Presale And Start Time Revealed For WWE PLE

The earlier expected finish should also be the reason why WWE might have just nixed the expected world championship match from the card of Bad Blood 2024 and rather inserted it into the post-PLE episode of Monday Night Raw set for next week.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. Overall six matches are expected to be announced for the show as given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane (TBA)