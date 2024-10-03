WWE NXT witnessed a major transition from this week onward as the show transitioned to The CW from the USA Network. Also for the first time after a long gap, a weekly NXT taping went down outside the WWE PC, that’s from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois to what marked to be the season premiere of WWE’s third brand which achieved some major accolades.

According to what Wrestlenomics has to offer, the October 1 episode of WWE NXT averaged 895,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 rating among 18-49 year old. Loaded with big matches and multiple main roster superstars for the occasion, both these measurements are up from the previous week on USA Network, roughly by 44% in total audience and almost 37% in the demo.

This number is also touted to be WWE NXT’s best number since last October when WWE booked multiple legendary names for going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Last night’s broadcast also appeared to be the strongest viewership on The CW of 2024 among adults 18-24 and 25-54.

WWE NXT CW debut episode’s success at a glance

The airing platform is seemingly thrilled with the success of WWE NXT as it touted the same via the following statement,

– NXT’s CW Debut on Broadcast Television Drew 895,000 Total Viewers, +44% Over Last Week’s Episode on Cable

– Premiere Was Strongest Programming on The CW This Year Among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54

– Total Viewers Up More Than 100% for CW Affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit

The inaugural WWE NXT episode on The CW saw Trick Williams regaining the NXT Championship from Ethan Page with the guest referee being CM Punk. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were also in attendance while new sensation Giulia unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Another strong outing for WWE NXT on The CW will be there, next week from The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The confirmed match card for the show is given below:

– Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Sexxy Red appears

– NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

– Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx