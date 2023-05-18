The status of Roman Reigns for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event in London, England was already confirmed, earlier. In the latest, WWE has now officially again his presence for the show through a press release to further confirm the top superstar’s presence at the event. This should put an end to the speculation surrounding his involvement in the event.

Not only, Roman Reigns will be in action in the 2023 iteration of WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, but he is also scheduled to appear, live at The O2 in London for the go-home SmackDown episode for the PLE on Friday, June 30. Money in the Bank will go down a day later on Saturday, July 1, 2023. This announcement should make the fans excited about the event and boost the ticket-selling.

First live Smackdown planned from UK during MITB weekend

Also, for the first time, Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast live and in primetime from the UK on June 30, airing at 8 pm local time on BT Sport. The 2023 Money in the Bank featuring Roman Reigns in action will be the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades, which broadened the excitement of the WWE fans in the local market.

Names other than Roman Reigns revealed for Money in the Bank appearance

With Roman Reigns’ confirmed appearance at Money in the Bank, fans can now expect the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to be defended on that night, for the first time since Wrestlemania 39. Other notable WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch have also been advertised for the show.

“Final remaining single event tickets for SmackDown and Money In The Bank will be available this Friday, May 19 at 10am BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk and TheO2.co.uk. This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8pm local on BT Sport. Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades,” the official statement reads.

While Roman Reigns’ attendance remains a positive announcement on WWE’s part, UK-native Drew McIntyre was removed from an appearance, out of nowhere. He was originally on that list of attendees but was removed which further confirms his uncertain status with the WWE.