Roman Reigns Holds An Incredible Record Of Pinning WWE Royal Rumble Participants

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Roman Reigns Holds An Incredible Record Of Pinning WWE Royal Rumble Participants

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM

Roman Reigns Holds An Incredible Record Of Pinning WWE Royal Rumble Participants

Roman Reigns shares an incredible history with the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. He burst onto the scene with an inhuman performance back at the 2014 edition of where people wanted him to win the bout. The Big Dog then eventually won the contest, a year later but that win also garnered tons of negative reactions from the fans.

Down the road, Roman Reigns continued to prominently feature in WWE’s annual Royal Rumble matches until winning the Universal Championship in 2020 summer. But within that year, he has achieved an incredible milestone that might have gone unnoticed until now.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Returning To TV Earlier Than Expected In December 2023

Roman Reigns pinned all Royal Rumble winners of the past 2 decades

A report from WWFOldSchool informed that except for the Royal Rumble 2004 winner Chris Benoit (as he passed away), the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has pinned every Royal Rumble winner since 2002. The list of the pinned stars and the Rumble winners of the past two decades has also been shared by the source,

2002 & 2016 – Triple H
2003 & 2022 – Brock Lesnar
2005 & 2014 – Batista
2006 – Rey Mysterio
2007 – The Undertaker
2008 & 2013 – John Cena
2009 & 2017 – Randy Orton
2010 & 2021 – Edge
2011 – Alberto Del Rio
2012 – Sheamus
2018 – Shinsuke Nakamura
2018 (50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble winner) – Braun Strowman
2019 – Seth Rollins
2020 – Drew McIntyre
2023 – Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns created his Island of Relevancy in the WWE, Smackdown to be specific and he runs the yard with an iron fist. His dominant run from 2020 onwards made him the longest-reigning champion of the modern era of the WWE. Flanked by The Bloodline, he has been unstoppable as well as the top-most attraction in the WWE.

Roman Reigns Wrestled And Got Laid Out By Top Star In WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns aspires to become a Hollywood Superstar

Being the franchise player of the WWE of this generation, Roman Reigns also shares the aspiration to become a Hollywood star, at some point. During a conversation with The Ringer, The Head of the Table himself talked about a potential move to the movie industry,

“You have to get to a point where you can transition and continue to connect and create new fresh and evolved content for your fanbase and supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown into the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m going to swim.”

 

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40

Dec 4, 2023, 6:41 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight
Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Dec 4, 2023, 6:18 PM

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January
Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

Dec 4, 2023, 6:02 PM

Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023
Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

Dec 4, 2023, 2:03 PM

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus
Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:59 PM

CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match
CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

Dec 4, 2023, 1:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy