Roman Reigns Holds An Incredible Record Of Pinning WWE Royal Rumble Participants

Roman Reigns shares an incredible history with the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. He burst onto the scene with an inhuman performance back at the 2014 edition of where people wanted him to win the bout. The Big Dog then eventually won the contest, a year later but that win also garnered tons of negative reactions from the fans.

Down the road, Roman Reigns continued to prominently feature in WWE’s annual Royal Rumble matches until winning the Universal Championship in 2020 summer. But within that year, he has achieved an incredible milestone that might have gone unnoticed until now.

Roman Reigns pinned all Royal Rumble winners of the past 2 decades

A report from WWFOldSchool informed that except for the Royal Rumble 2004 winner Chris Benoit (as he passed away), the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has pinned every Royal Rumble winner since 2002. The list of the pinned stars and the Rumble winners of the past two decades has also been shared by the source,

2002 & 2016 – Triple H

2003 & 2022 – Brock Lesnar

2005 & 2014 – Batista

2006 – Rey Mysterio

2007 – The Undertaker

2008 & 2013 – John Cena

2009 & 2017 – Randy Orton

2010 & 2021 – Edge

2011 – Alberto Del Rio

2012 – Sheamus

2018 – Shinsuke Nakamura

2018 (50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble winner) – Braun Strowman

2019 – Seth Rollins

2020 – Drew McIntyre

2023 – Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns created his Island of Relevancy in the WWE, Smackdown to be specific and he runs the yard with an iron fist. His dominant run from 2020 onwards made him the longest-reigning champion of the modern era of the WWE. Flanked by The Bloodline, he has been unstoppable as well as the top-most attraction in the WWE.

Roman Reigns aspires to become a Hollywood Superstar

Being the franchise player of the WWE of this generation, Roman Reigns also shares the aspiration to become a Hollywood star, at some point. During a conversation with The Ringer, The Head of the Table himself talked about a potential move to the movie industry,

“You have to get to a point where you can transition and continue to connect and create new fresh and evolved content for your fanbase and supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown into the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m going to swim.”