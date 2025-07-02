As per the latest confirmation received from The Hollywood Reporter, Roman Reigns has been roped in for his next big venture in Hollywood. The outlet has provided an update that the top WWE Superstar will play the role of Akuma in the live-action “Street Fighter” movie.

In an update, the poster figure of the WWE, Cody Rhodes, is expected to be in this movie. Nexus Point News has reported that The American Nightmare is currently negotiating the terms to join the cast of this upcoming Street Fighter film. It was also noted that Rhodes is pursuing the role of Guile, a fan-favorite fighter who’s been part of the franchise since Street Fighter II launched in 1991. This character has also picked up fame for his signature flat-top haircut and devastating “Sonic Boom” attack.

If Rhodes does join this movie alongside Roman Reigns, then he’ll be following in the footsteps of action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme, who played Guile in the 1994 Street Fighter film adaptation. Shooting for this movie will begin in August, and it will take place in Australia, meaning that Rhodes might have to stay out of action from WWE in the summer.

Roman Reigns expected to continue with a limited schedule in WWE

This is the same reason that recent updates have also claimed that Roman Reigns’ returning stint in the WWE in the 2025 summer won’t be longer as he will play the role of Akuma in the live-action “Street Fighter” movie. With the shooting for this movie beginning in August, he will have to be with the production team in Australia.

The Hollywood Reporter previously announced that Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’I, will be playing Akuma in the upcoming “Street Fighter” film. Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider added that Akuma is the character that he would be playing, having the notion of an “emotionless and powerful warrior.”

With his Hollywood stint expanding, Roman Reigns will seemingly be continuing with a limited schedule on WWE TV in the foreseeable future. The good thing is that WWE has started getting the wheels in motion for his comeback around Summerslam 2025, and they are also ensuring to cap off the moment with a lot of merchandise sales, as per the present updates.