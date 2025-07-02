Another Big Four of WWE premium live events is reportedly in line to be included on the Saudi Arabia schedule, and that’s Survivor Series. WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been growing even stronger ever since TKO brought the company from Vince McMahon, and within the next year, the spree of events in the country will also increase.

Apart from TKO’s UFC events, the company lines up an ambitious schedule on WWE’s part that will bring some of its biggest professional wrestling events to the region. Sources who played key roles in producing this year’s Night of Champions in the country have now shared some insight scoop with Fightful Select, and it hinted at Survivor Series possibly visiting the country.

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From July 4 Episode – Two Major Returns

The report revealed that the company’s focus will be shifted toward future shows in Saudi Arabia, including the high-profile Royal Rumble premium live event in January 2026. Preparations for that event are expected to begin in the coming months to make it the first Big-Four spectacle for the international audience from Saudi Arabia.

2026 will also witness the WWE significantly increasing its presence in the Saudi Kingdom. In addition to the Royal Rumble in January, WWE has two other premium live events tentatively slated for May and November of next year, and this latter event is now being speculated to be Survivor Series.

Night Of Champions 2025: Two Summerslam Title Matches Set After Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

Survivor Series 2026 could move from the Thanksgiving weekend

Although specific details about those remaining two shows in 2026 are under wraps, the November date has already sparked questions among fans and insiders. Since Survivor Series has traditionally been held during the Thanksgiving weekend, every year, many believe that WWE could place the PLE in Saudi Arabia next year. However, WWE also previously hosted Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November.

According to one WWE insider, if Survivor Series 2026 does take place in Saudi Arabia, it likely wouldn’t be held on its usual holiday weekend since the logistics of sending talent overseas during that holiday time wouldn’t be a smart move. This is one of the reasons that the November date might end up being the annual Crown Jewel PLE rather than the Big-Four event.