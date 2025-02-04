Roman Reigns was reportedly had a rough night at Royal Rumble 2025, this past weekend. Not only he’s failed to win the Men’s Rumble to solidify a spot at Wrestlemania 41 but a backstage altercation led him to pick up an injury and as such, he will be out of action for the time being.

WWE Raw aired the February 3rd episode from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and mostly had the fallouts from the Royal Rumble. One of the biggest talking points of the night was the current status of Roman Reigns coming out of the injury reports and whether or not it was kayfabe. WWE addressed the same and the fans may not like what they heard.

John Cena’s Next Appearance In WWE Revealed After Royal Rumble 2025

It was noted by the voice of the WWE, Michael Cole that he received a text message from the WWE Doctor saying that he doesn’t have sufficient information on Roman Reigns’ injury from the Royal Rumble. This comes as The Tribal Chief only lets out as much information as he wants to be out. Cole said that all he knows is that the top WWE Superstar will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to the attack suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Michael Cole announced that #RomanReigns will be out of action and they will have an update soon. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iQON7sldlB pic.twitter.com/wah18DThDs — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) February 4, 2025

Seth Rollins spoke about Roman Reigns’ injury on Raw

In a follow-up, Rollins appeared in an in-ring promo and stated that Roman Reigns may not make it to WrestleMania, at all but he won’t tell the fans the truth, and neither would Paul Heyman or the WWE. Seth said that he would because he’s the one who injured his former Shield Brethren at the Royal Rumble. Seth then called Sami Zayn out to the ring and motivated him to defeat CM Punk in their scheduled match.

This update comes in light of Roman Reigns’ shocking elimination from the Royal Rumble 2025 match, this past weekend. This particular elimination without any shenanigan turned out to be an extremely rare sight given how dominant he’s been over the past few years. Something was off as he exited through the back area. Even in the fan footage, he was looking confused.

Since WWE has not disclosed the details, speculation is running wild about Roman Reigns’ status and whether something legit has happened to him. For the time being, Seth Rollins’ stomp on the steel ring steps would work as a kayfabe aspect to keep him off WWE TV.