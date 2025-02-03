Fans on social media are seemingly irate over John Cena not winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night as it marked the final Rumble match of his career. The fact that he was eliminated last by Jey Uso led a portion of the IWC completely mad as they simply don’t see The Bloodline member in the headlining spot of Wrestlemania. But for the time being, he will continue chasing Gunther over the world title.

As for John Cena, he would receive another shot at the main event spot of Wrestlemania 41 at the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event slated for next month. This PLE would also reportedly mark his next appearance on WWE television.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, John Cena said that he’s going to compete in the Number-One Contender Elimination Chamber match as he also plans to main-event WrestleMania 41,

“I’m going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania, and win a 17th Championship, because that’s what’s best for business.”

John Cena heading back to Hungary for movie filming

It was also noted by John Cena that he’s flying back to Hungary to film a movie and will also give his 5 other opponents in the Elimination Chamber one month to slander his name and bolster their self-confidence. This was another confirmation that his next WWE appearance will directly be at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

As confirmed previously by the WWE, the Elimination Chamber 2025 edition will be returning to Canada in two years at the Rogers Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. This marks the second consecutive year that the show will be emanating from an international location. With John Cena being advertised for the show, it’s witnessing an immense draw from the ticket-selling standpoint.

Despite failing to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match, this past weekend upon getting eliminated by Jey Uso, John Cena is still reportedly gearing up for a marquee match of Wrestlemania 41. As of this writing, he’s slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.