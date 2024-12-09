Roman Reigns has been the perfect successor of John Cena in the WWE as the poster figure of the company. After being a workhorse for the company for the major part of the last decade, he transitioned to being a part-time performer and as such a marquee attraction similar to Brock Lesnar.

Over the past few years, the regular involvement of Roman Reigns on WWE programming has lessened as the creative team of the company strategically uses him on special occasions, only. There have been rumors of him moving forward to Hollywood, following the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock which also made the fans speculate about his retirement from professional wrestling.

Even The Tribal Chief himself is contemplating his post-wrestling career and hasn’t ruled out moving into podcasting or commentary. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns recently discussed the idea of teaming up with his Special Counsel Paul Heyman to analyze the landscape of pro wrestling for a live audience in the form of a podcast.

Roman Reigns wants a relaxed lifestyle after retirement

It was further noted that fans would likely pay huge amounts to hear their opinions, “People would probably pay a lot of money just to hear me and Paul talk about wrestling or watch it live and give our take. Just watching as fans.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Roman Reigns also expressed interest in a less demanding job, comparing the concept to the Manning brothers’ popular ManningCast. Basically, his pledge was to earn money simply by watching and discussing wrestling rather than going through turmoil in the ring. Furthermore, his vision was to enjoy a relaxed retirement, humorously suggesting that he should be in the spotlight, or else fans may assume that he’s fishing on a boat.

On November 30, in the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match that witnessed some crazy spots. Since that match, we’ve not witnessed the OG Tribal Chief on television.