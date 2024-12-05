Wrestlemania 41 is being touted to be a milestone event for the WWE over two days in April, next year as the company enters the Netflix era. Given WWE’s move to the biggest online streaming platform, massive star powers were expected to assemble once the road to the biggest PLE of the year begins next year onward. However, it appears that The Rock may not be a part of it as WWE will move forward without his presence.

There have long been speculations over The Rock’s unavailability at Wrestlemania 41 due to his filming schedule. Months ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the Great One told WWE he wouldn’t be available. However, he himself fired back at those claiming on Instagram, telling fans to “not believe that s**t.”

Despite this, sources have confirmed to Fightful that WWE creative is currently planning for Wrestlemania 41 under the assumption that he won’t appear. On the WWE Post-RAW Show hosted by Sean Ross Sapp and Ibou on Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that WWE is operating with the mindset that The Rock is not working the event. However, it was added that with The Rock, “anything is possible.”

The Rock’s Hollywood schedule to impact Wrestlemania 41 apperance

The packed Hollywood often created hindrances for the former WWE Champion to resurface in the company’s TV programming in the past. He has just recently wrapped up filming Disney’s live-action Moana, which could face reshoots in 2026 which further keeps Wrestlemania 41 appearance in jeopardy.

WWE sources also noted that The Rock’s surprise appearance at October’s Bad Blood was meant to be a standalone moment rather than starting a major storyline. Sources said his cameo was finalized just days before the event, which also was the reason behind Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell match opening the PLE.

Previous reports already hinted about a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41 featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for the main event. However, Wrestling Observer dismissed all those speculations claiming that his busy schedule won’t allow the top Hollywood star power to get involved at the upcoming PL and that situation still persists.