Roman Reigns Reportedly Remained Banged Up In WWE For A Long Time In 2023

Roman Reigns significantly decreased his time in wrestling and hasn’t wrestled very much in 2023 but that aspect has really increased his value as a star power. Nowadays, each of his appearances as well as wrestling matches have become a must-see for the fans. The last time he wrestled was in Saudi Arabia while defending his undisputed WWE Title against LA Knight and he reportedly did so in a partially injured state.

That match at Crown Jewel brought a ton of attention to the WW as The Tribal Chief returned to action after two months’ absence but he was hurt, beforehand. During a Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Sapp noted that Roman Reigns was “banged up” after SummerSlam 2023 where he overcame Jey Uso to retain his undisputed title belt.

Despite what his exact health situation was, he still turned around and faced LA Knight in Saudi Arabia as the undisclosed injury was never supposed to rule him out of action with his appearance dates already being limited,

“He limits his dates, absolutely has limited dates. However, he was banged up after SummerSlam, and he came back to work LA Knight, but it wasn’t expected to have him miss any dates, or anything like that.”

Roman Reigns delivered Match of the Year 2023 at Wrestlemania 39

During last year’s Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes may have failed to finish the story in his match against Roman Reigns but the two ended up delivering WWE’s best match of the year. In December, WWE started a fan-voting series to get their opinion on what the best match of the year could be, and the undisputed WWE title bout between these two was voted the best one.

Overall, we have seen Roman Reigns in 11 matches including the televised and non-televised matches which was a 79% decrease from 2022. It was also revealed by Wrestling Observer in December that WWE was building toward some major title bouts for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title.

In a continuation to the story, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made an announcement where he inserted AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a high-stake triple threat contender’s match set for the January 5 New Year’s Revolution edition of the blue brand.