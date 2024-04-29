For the past several years, Roman Reigns has captivated the WWE audience with his commendable presence and charismatic persona. His character as The Tribal Chief that’s the leader of “The Bloodline” has made a significant impact, and it’s often touted to be one of the greatest portrayals in the history of popular culture. Following Wrestlemania XL, fans are feeling his absence from TV and it’s not ending any time soon.

After dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Roman Reigns remains on a hiatus from WWE programming. But a storyline revolving around his Tribal Chief persona is still ongoing on TV.

As seen on the post-WrestleMania XL episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa introduced “MFT” Tama Tonga to The Bloodline in his effort to become the new Tribal Chief in the absence of Roman Reigns. Solo and Tama also attacked Jimmy Uso to write Jimmy off WWE TV as he’s injured following his loss to Jey Uso at ‘Mania.

In an update to the situation, WWFOldSchool reports that Roman Reigns’ next match will take place against Solo Sikoa and it is currently slated to happen at SummerSlam 2024 which is scheduled from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3rd. This match is rumored to be for The Tribal Chief’s spot on WWE programming.

Roman Reigns is being advertised to appear at Smackdown before Summerslam

A few days ago, Roman Reigns was advertised for the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 as his next televised appearance. This possibly indicates that his lengthy hiatus will end during the summer and he will resurface once again to participate in the August PLE. Rumors are also there that he might work in the Saudi Arabia PLE in late May but there’s no such confirmation available on that.

Meanwhile, the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL went down under The Bloodline rules with legends like The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker joining the mix to produce some iconic Wrestlemania moments. The chaotic affair paved the way for Rhodes to ultimately claim the most prestigious championship, by pinning The Tribal Chief.