Roman Reigns featured in his record 10th Wrestlemania headliner match in April on Night One of the 41st edition in Las Vegas. He came up short in winning after the betrayal pulled off by his Wiseman Paul Heyman and the storyline is seemingly unfinished, at this point. Eventually, when he comes back, the angle will again pick up to produce a big matchup.

According to the recent reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is eyeing a major tag team showdown that would put CM Punk and Roman Reigns, together in a dream tag team scenario against the team of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, the newly functioning duo under the wings of Heyman on Monday Night Raw.

The potential matchup was teased after the Raw after WrestleMania 41 night in Las Vegas when Heyman’s new allies blindsided both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event segment. Rollins and Breakker left both men laid out, kicking off their alliance with a strong message and thereby teasing a new feud that should roll by in the summer of 2025.

Roman Reigns-CM Punk team-up being saved for a marquee WWE PLE

It was added in the report that WWE is not in a hurry to plan the match and make it a reality. Rather, they will take a slow story-telling perspective which Roman Reigns loves to tell on TV. That being said, the tag team match could be saved for a marquee event like Money in the Bank or SummerSlam 2025.

“It won’t happen at Backlash,” the source noted and thereby suggested that WWE wants more buildups to make the match, official in the coming months. According to the earlier reports of WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns won’t be a part of WWE Backlash 2025 PLE. But given that he’s planned to return on TV in early June, the expectation is that he will work Money In The Bank on June 7.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns haven’t exactly been the best of friends in their WWE careers. While they have never stayed on the same page, both onscreen and behind-the-scenes, WWE did align them together for a one-off occasion at last year’s Survivor Series WarGames matchup against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Time will tell if they’d be able to co-exist against Heyman’s new group.