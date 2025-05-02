For a record 10th time, Roman Reigns had the opportunity to headline Wrestlemania during the 41st edition in a non-title match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple threat. Given his marquee status in the WWE, it’s safe to assume that a similar main-eventer role would be reserved for him even the next time around. However, the situation could end up being a lot different, after all.

The confirmation that Roman Reigns could be a free agent around this time, next year, has been revealed by the WWE Superstar, himself. He has confirmed that his current WWE contract is set to expire following WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

The major update on his WWE career was given in a new profile published by Vanity Fair around the 2025 Wrestlemania season. It doesn’t sound like WWE would either be having him around via a new contract as Roman Reigns shared that he expects to remain with WWE for “another year or two max” before shifting to “a less physical form of entertainment.”

While no further specification was provided regarding the less physical term but it’s no secret that Roman Reigns has wished to transition into a Hollywood star, someday. Plus, he also doesn’t wrestle in the WWE, full-time since 2022, anyway.

Roman Reigns wanted to leave the WWE before becoming Tribal Chief

During the conversation, WWE’s Tribal Chief also reminded everyone that he considered walking out of the company during the COVID-19 phase before his on-screen partnership with Paul Heyman saved his status,

“I was prepared to walk away if we weren’t going to be able to do what I felt was right for me creatively at the time.”

Admittedly, it was this pairing on TV that helped him get over the long-standing “Big Dog” persona that most of the fans disliked at times. He was supposed to take on Goldberg for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 36 under that babyface gimmick but the match never took place after he went into a hiatus amid the coronavirus spread.

Born Leati Joseph Anoa’i, Roman Reigns began his WWE journey in 2010 and made his main roster debut at Survivor Series in 2012 as part of The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Since then he went on to become flag-bearer of the WWE of this generation en route to becoming the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era, as well.