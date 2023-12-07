“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

Since making his comeback to the WWE in the summer of 2020, Roman Reigns has been in a league of his own. By capturing both the WWE and Universal Championships in the WWE, he’s become the Undisputed Universal Champion in 2022 and no one has been able to dethrone him from that reign. There’s no possible name available to do the same until it comes down to next year’s Wrestlemania.

As Roman Reigns continues to enjoy a limited schedule in the WWE, he mostly performs in the major premium live events offered by the company. The Big Four PLEs are mostly his stomping grounds although he opted to miss Survivor Series 2023. With Royal Rumble 2024 approaching, chances are high that we’ll see his next title defense on that night.

With Royal Rumble looming in, a potential challenger has come up in conversations about who could be the new challenger for Roman Reigns, especially given the two’s history on the PLE. Kevin Owens is that name who is speculated to feature in a rematch against the champion in January. But in an interview with James Williams, The Prizefighter admittedly wasn’t willing to share the ring with WWE’s top-most attraction,

“I don’t think the fans would like that [a rematch], because I’ve had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out. I almost don’t want to even try, because I don’t think that’s what fans want. They’ve seen it. I’m here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I’m doing.”

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens happened thrice at Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens had a well-documented feud with The Bloodline. From defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in an acclaimed match at Wrestlemania 39 along with Sami Zayn to a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble back in January, the two were literally in a war.

Even before The Bloodline was formed, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens squared off over the Universal Title in Royal Rumble 2017. Three years later, the two again went at each other with a changed characteristic at Royal Rumble 2020. Overall, Roman has the 2-1 advantage in Rumble events against Owens.