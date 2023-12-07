Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Randy Orton has been touting his 2023 comeback with the “Daddy’s Home” catchphrase that had caught the attention of the WWE Universe. It has also been openly revealed that ten years of wrestling is left in him which would eventually allow him to earn some incredible accolades from a wrestling perspective.

But at the same time, family remains a priority for Randy Orton at this point in his life. But during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he also gave a positive nod to the will of holding the record for the most World Title wins in WWE history. Below is what the seasoned veteran in WWE had to say,

“Of course, I wanna do everything I can man, you know longevity is always the number 1 goal for me & being able to go home, play with my kids, not be in pain, right, that’d be the ultimate goal, but you know as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better.”

The list of most world title wins in WWE history is given below:

1. Ric Flair (16)

2. John Cena (16)

3. Triple H (14)

4. Randy Orton (14)

During the interview, WWE’s Apex Predator also touched down the aspect of his mentor Triple H who went through a health scare in 2021. Triple H said in an interview that he almost died which led him to understand that family matters the most to him.

Randy Orton revealed that Triple H has changed rules backstage in the WWE since taking over the scene from his father-in-law and thus WWE wrestlers can now get days off when they need to attend to family matters,

“Back in the day, you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries and you were missing holidays. There was really no either way about it. You weren’t going to ask for (time) off.

Now there’s leniency there. Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby or he’ll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is.”

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well. Meanwhile, both the returns went down on the show which changed the landscape of the WWE for good.

During his comeback match, Randy Orton joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn to defeat Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match.

