Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Randy Orton has been touting his 2023 comeback with the “Daddy’s Home” catchphrase that had caught the attention of the WWE Universe. It has also been openly revealed that ten years of wrestling is left in him which would eventually allow him to earn some incredible accolades from a wrestling perspective.

But at the same time, family remains a priority for Randy Orton at this point in his life. But during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he also gave a positive nod to the will of holding the record for the most World Title wins in WWE history. Below is what the seasoned veteran in WWE had to say,

“Of course, I wanna do everything I can man, you know longevity is always the number 1 goal for me & being able to go home, play with my kids, not be in pain, right, that’d be the ultimate goal, but you know as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better.”

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

The list of most world title wins in WWE history is given below:

1. Ric Flair (16)
2. John Cena (16)
3. Triple H (14)
4. Randy Orton (14)

During the interview, WWE’s Apex Predator also touched down the aspect of his mentor Triple H who went through a health scare in 2021. Triple H said in an interview that he almost died which led him to understand that family matters the most to him.

Randy Orton revealed that Triple H has changed rules backstage in the WWE since taking over the scene from his father-in-law and thus WWE wrestlers can now get days off when they need to attend to family matters,

“Back in the day, you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries and you were missing holidays. There was really no either way about it. You weren’t going to ask for (time) off.

Now there’s leniency there. Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby or he’ll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is.”

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well. Meanwhile, both the returns went down on the show which changed the landscape of the WWE for good.

During his comeback match, Randy Orton joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn to defeat Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match.

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

Tagged:

Logan Paul

Randy Orton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return
Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:50 PM

Randy Orton’s WWE Contract Situation Disclosed After 18-Month Hiatus
Randy Orton’s WWE Contract Situation Disclosed After 18-Month Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:41 PM

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Joins Blue Brand; Kicks Off Feud With The Bloodline
WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Joins Blue Brand; Kicks Off Feud With The Bloodline

Dec 2, 2023, 10:51 AM

WWE Smackdown: Scrapped Summerslam Feud To Reinitiate On December 1 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Scrapped Summerslam Feud To Reinitiate On December 1 Episode

Dec 1, 2023, 2:01 PM

How Long Randy Orton Will Wrestle In WWE After Survivor Series 2023 Return
How Long Randy Orton Will Wrestle In WWE After Survivor Series 2023 Return

Dec 1, 2023, 1:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy