Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

WWE

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

An exciting time will finally be upon the WWE Universe, early next year when Royal Rumble 2024 will become a reality. This will be WWE’s 37th annual Rumble Premium Live Event which will essentially indicate that Wrestlemania is just around the corner, and the buzz surrounding the Rumble winners for spots at Wrestlemania main events will be at its best.

As the anticipation around Royal Rumble 2024 builds up, fans are already placing their bets on who will punch their tickets to WrestleMania 40 main events from the men’s and women’s divisions by winning the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. The front-runners from the female division matchup have recently been released via current betting odds.

Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

Bayley leading the pack for Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 win

Sky Bet has now released the early betting odds for the Royal Rumble 2024 women’s matchup and the top favorite to emerge as the winner might raise some eyebrows. This surprising favorite name is none other than Bayley, with the odds standing at 10/11.

Fans must be interested in her win since a babyface turn is coming for her following recent disagreements with the Damage Ctrl faction. While the former Smackdown Women’s Champion doesn’t have a Rumble victory, she is no stranger to the match as she entered the fray in 2018, 2019, 2021, and most recently, in 2023.

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

The other leading superstars who listed favorites to win Royal Rumble 2024 are Jade Cargill (2/1), Becky Lynch (10/1), Raquel Rodriguez (10/1), Charlotte Flair (12/1), Liv Morgan (14/1), Bianca Belair (16/1), IYO SKY (16/1), and Rhea Ripley (16/1).

Royal Rumble 2024 edition premium live event will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. That event is almost two months away, but WWE reportedly has plans in the pipeline for the show. The upcoming edition will be the second Royal Rumble to be held at Tropicana Field after the 2021 edition inside the closed set of the WWE ThunderDome.

No official matchups have been announced for Royal Rumble 2024, to date except for the fact that Cody Rhodes will be seen in the Men’s Rumble match. For two straight years, he will try to clinch a big win and thereby secure the main event of Wrestlemania 40.

Tagged:

Bayley

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

Dec 7, 2023, 2:08 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush

Dec 7, 2023, 1:53 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart And Aliyah Undergo Different Breast Implant Surgeries

Dec 6, 2023, 8:04 PM

