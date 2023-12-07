Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

An exciting time will finally be upon the WWE Universe, early next year when Royal Rumble 2024 will become a reality. This will be WWE’s 37th annual Rumble Premium Live Event which will essentially indicate that Wrestlemania is just around the corner, and the buzz surrounding the Rumble winners for spots at Wrestlemania main events will be at its best.

As the anticipation around Royal Rumble 2024 builds up, fans are already placing their bets on who will punch their tickets to WrestleMania 40 main events from the men’s and women’s divisions by winning the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. The front-runners from the female division matchup have recently been released via current betting odds.

Bayley leading the pack for Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 win

Sky Bet has now released the early betting odds for the Royal Rumble 2024 women’s matchup and the top favorite to emerge as the winner might raise some eyebrows. This surprising favorite name is none other than Bayley, with the odds standing at 10/11.

Fans must be interested in her win since a babyface turn is coming for her following recent disagreements with the Damage Ctrl faction. While the former Smackdown Women’s Champion doesn’t have a Rumble victory, she is no stranger to the match as she entered the fray in 2018, 2019, 2021, and most recently, in 2023.

The other leading superstars who listed favorites to win Royal Rumble 2024 are Jade Cargill (2/1), Becky Lynch (10/1), Raquel Rodriguez (10/1), Charlotte Flair (12/1), Liv Morgan (14/1), Bianca Belair (16/1), IYO SKY (16/1), and Rhea Ripley (16/1).

Royal Rumble 2024 edition premium live event will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. That event is almost two months away, but WWE reportedly has plans in the pipeline for the show. The upcoming edition will be the second Royal Rumble to be held at Tropicana Field after the 2021 edition inside the closed set of the WWE ThunderDome.

No official matchups have been announced for Royal Rumble 2024, to date except for the fact that Cody Rhodes will be seen in the Men’s Rumble match. For two straight years, he will try to clinch a big win and thereby secure the main event of Wrestlemania 40.