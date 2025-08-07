Following his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns picked up a big win at SummerSlam 2025 upon teaming up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision in the opening contest. Two nights later, he was brutally assaulted by the heel faction, leading to updates that it was a way on WWE’s part to write him off storylines.

It now appears that the update on the hiatus is partially true, as WWE is currently advertising Roman Reigns for an appearance on WWE Raw, two weeks from now. Wells Fargo Center has announced that The OTC will appear on the August 18 episode of Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This appearance led the fans to believe that the top WWE Superstar will be involved in the Clash in Paris premium live event in some capacity.

𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Roman Reigns to appear at Monday Night RAW in Philly on 8/18! 🛎️ https://t.co/J0fifSUZck pic.twitter.com/22GL0fDUbV — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) August 6, 2025

However, that also may not be the case, as the latest reports still claim that the top WWE Superstar is scheduled to go on a hiatus in the coming weeks. According to PWInsider, Roman Reigns is scheduled to begin filming for the Street Fighter action movie on September 2, with the project expected to wrap his portion by September 26, meaning that his hiatus could be for a limited span.

Roman Reigns expected to be present on WWE programming during the fall

A major role is reserved for Roman Reigns in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, where he is set to play Akuma. The production window for the filming is projected to last around four weeks, possibly not bringing up any scheduling conflicts with the WWE. Even the top champion, Cody Rhodes, is also associated with the project, but it’s not likely that he would go for a hiatus within his championship reign.

Reports already noted that indicate that the film’s commitment has been built into WWE’s internal plans, suggesting that Roman Reigns’ temporary absence from television will be handled through TV angles. Also, the production timeline gives him enough space to return in time for more WWE appearances in time for October’s Crown Jewel or Survivor Series in November.

On the August 4 episode of WWE Raw that emanated from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, The Vision brutally assaulted Roman Reigns, with multiple Spears, Stomps, and Tsunami-Splashes. Reed also stole Roman’s sneakers again to add an insult to the injury. That being said, it’s safe to say that the OTC would be out for payback.