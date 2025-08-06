Returning to the WWE on the road to Summerslam 2025, Roman Reigns did pick up a big win at the biggest event of the summer, reuniting with his Bloodline cohort, Jey Uso. If the fans think that it was an indication regarding his tenure to be stretched for the remaining summer, that’s not true, as WWE has seemingly written off TV for the upcoming months.

The update comes as an aftermath of what transpired on the August 4 episode of WWE Raw that emanated from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it heavily featured the dominance of the New World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins alongside his cohorts Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Roman Reigns was in attendance at the show only to be assaulted by the heel names.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated LA Knight via DQ to retain the World Heavyweight Championship after CM Punk attacked Rollins during the contest. As Knight and Punk were being victimized by Rollins and Co., Roman Reigns came out to make the save, but he was outnumbered, pretty quickly, experiencing another assault from the adversaries.

“They Deal ’Em, I Play ’Em.,” John Cena Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Summerslam Attack

Roman Reigns is heading into a movie filming, shortly

Some of the fans thought that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might continue the storyline further. However, Dave Meltzer cleared things up on Wrestling Observer Radio as it was noted that the beatdown on WWE Raw was a way for the WWE to write The OTC off television so he can film the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

“Well, I think that Roman… well, Roman’s going to be out filming the movie. So, you know, I thought that was an injury angle to take him out for a couple weeks.”

Bryan Alvarez chimed in during the conversation, pointing out the severity of the attack. After digesting Stomps and Spears from Rollins and Breakker, Roman Reigns also suffered multiple Tsunami Splashes from Bronson Reed, indicating that he would be out of action for some time after this. Meltzer added that the Street Fighter movie is going into production and that he won’t be alone on the set as Cody Rhodes and Hirooki Goto will be joining him.