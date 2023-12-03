Ronda Rousey Wants To Be A “Full-Time Mom” Rather Than Being An AEW Wrestler

Ronda Rousey is no longer involved with the WWE from this past summer. After suffering a ton of backlash from the fans, the legendary MMA performer finally decided to step away from the pro wrestling league as well to become a full-on family member. However, she quickly surprised the fans by participating in a couple of wrestling matches outside the WWE.

During Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Unreal event, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir squared off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match. However, that wasn’t her only appearance as she made her debut in ROH shortly after that match which also presented her backstage at the AEW locker room. This led to rumors that AEW could be trying to sign her into a contract.

There were also reports which claimed that there’s interest from All Elite Wrestling to have Ronda Rousey on board after AEW Owner Tony Khan made it clear that they are on good terms with the UFC Hall of Famer. However, it’s now been confirmed by the former WWE Star that she won’t be signing with AEW anytime soon.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Ronda Rousey was asked if she wanted to sign with AEW. The former WWE Superstar turned down the possibility and also claimed that she wants to be a full-time mom rather than joining WWE’s rival brand,

“No, no, I don’t think so. Just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom.”

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

Ronda Rousey also received an invitation to join NJPW in Japan

All Elite Wrestling wasn’t the only promotion that has been interested in having Ronda Rousey under their wings. Soon after the indie appearance, she also received an invitation to move to Japan. While speaking to Fightful, Rocky Romero was asked about the former Raw Women’s Champion making her way to NJPW and Romero made it clear that the door is open for her,

“I think she would fit perfectly, better than any other company in Japan. Working in Japan, her style fits that so perfectly. Her background, Japanese fans really understand that part. Imagining Ronda Rousey doing a New Japan show would be incredible. That would be super cool.”