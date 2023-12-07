Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact

Nikki Bella remains the most followed female professional athlete on social media even after hanging up her boots for good, several years ago. This certainly proves her popularity among the masses and from a global perspective. But at the same time, she’s one of the most polarized persons in this industry much like the top male stars of the WWE, John Cena or Roman Reigns.

This proves that people love to opine about her career and the fame that she carries alongside her. While there’s a whole Bella Army always rooting for Nikki Bella all the time, a bunch of fans are also there to bring on negativities around her. A lot of time, her Hall of Famer spot is doubted but there’s a reason why WWE put her on that prestigious club.

Speaking of Hall of Fame, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall Of Fame was established in 1996 which allows wrestlers and journalists to vote for those who have made an impact on the industry to be inducted into the league. Tom Lawlor who works for WON has recently spoken up about the former Divas Champion being worthy enough to be inducted.

“I think the long-lasting impact that she had from ‘Total Divas’ from ‘Total Bellas,’ I think it’s a no-brainer,” Lawlor praised Nikki Bella during a conversation with Under The Ring. “She was the face of that, I won’t even say division, of women in the company for a long time and brought in so many viewers outside of the wrestling world.”

Nikki Bella’s in-ring credentials were also praised by Tom Lawlor

It was also discussed by Lawlor that outside the TV star effect, Nikki Bella was also able to thrive inside the ring by becoming the longest Divas Championship in WWE history. She showed tremendous in-ring improvements while delivering show-stellar matches as well as memorable rivalries against the likes of AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella which led to her WWE Hall Of Fame induction in 2020,

“I think that the Bella Twins, especially Nikki Bella, should be in the Hall Of Fame,” Lawlor added. “Sure, she was obviously a very attractive woman, but she was presented like she was a hard-hitting, tough female, you know what I mean? You didn’t really have that a lot of times in that era.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

For the better part of the 2010s, Nikki Bella alongside her sister Brie Bella used to be a brand ambassador for the WWE who’d represent the company on multiple platforms. That tie-up was cut after The Bellas opted not to renew their contracts with the company in early 2023 to become free agents.