Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush

Trish Stratus was back on WWE programming in early 2023 to enjoy a full-time stint as part of the Monday Night Raw roster. That stint was specifically reserved for a feud with Raw’s star power Becky Lynch where the returnee essentially wanted to move away from being everyone’s crush from childhood. This insinuated a heel-turn from her, down the road.

However, that didn’t remove the fact that Trish Stratus was one of the biggest reasons for the old-school wrestling fans to be tuning into Monday Night Raw programming. The list of admirers for hers is uncountable and that includes one former WWE Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman recently revealed in an interview with Riju Dasgupta that Trish Stratus indeed was the object of his affection back in the day. Here’s what the Monster Among Men had to say about the iconic WWE Superstar who won the Women’s Championship seven times between 2001 and 2006,

“That’s a tough one. There’s a lot. Probably Trish Stratus when I was in high school, like so many other young boys.”

Trish Stratus was the face of WWE women’s division for several years

Coming off the modeling industry, Trish Stratus was the first female figure who spread the wrestling vibes in the women’s locker room. Being at the forefront of the WWE Women’s division from 1999 to 2006 in WWE, she’s not only a seven-time women’s world champion but also a one-time hardcore world champion, a first-time Raw main-eventer, and a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite her retirement match in 2006, she had featured in numerous one-off competitions in the past before the eventual full-time comeback, earlier this year. Being at her physically best position, Trish Stratus still keeps the possibilities open for another future return. Speaking to a Q&A Panel at ‘For the Love of Wrestling’ in the United Kingdom, she had the following to say,

“Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys”, “You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys?”

