Heading into the 2023 summer, Ronda Rousey reportedly gave the WWE management a “hard out” date to end her ongoing WWE tenure. This came to the much delight of the WWE Universe who was literally booing her out of the building on each show. It appears that SummerSlam was that date that finally marked the end of her second WWE tenure irrespective of her contract status with the company.

This was the reason that WWE had to hurriedly go through the feud between her and Shayna Baszler. In fact, Ronda Rousey’s departure was also the reason why she was inserted into the match card of Summerslam 2023 in the first place while some big matches were left out of the show. Nonetheless, the exit happened and now she is set to make an outside WWE appearance for the first time in 2023.

Ronda Rousey appearing for a fan signing session outside the WWE

As shared on social media, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make an appearance in Glendale, California on August 26th. It looks like a limited number of attendees will be there for the appearance where the UFC Hall of Famer will feature in the meet and greet event, and she will also be doing some signings as well. The hosting venue Blu Sports Cards is being considered to have a packed night courtesy of the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

As Ringside News previously reported, a tenured member of the creative team told them that there are no plans for Ronda Rousey, right now. Rather, the creative team was told that she was not available anymore. In an update, PWInsider also reported that despite her hiatus from WWE, the former Raw Women’s Champion was still listed on the company’s internal roster for Raw which keeps the door open for her for a return.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE to win the 2022 Royal Rumble in what marked the beginning of her second stint with the company. This came after almost a three-year hiatus from WWE TV due to the impregnation hiatus. She won the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice since her return but the fans turned on her due to lack of connection with the former UFC star.

