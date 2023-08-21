Payback 2023 is approaching closer in the WWE calendar within a few days. After a gap of three long years, this event is coming back to the calendar to begin WWE’s premium live event spree following Summerslam 2023. WWE generally announces at least one top match for such PLEs as the headliner match which isn’t the case, this time around.

There were rumors about WWE possibly starting to fill up the match card for Payback 2023 with a series of matches from last week’s Raw or Smackdown but that wasn’t the case. With just two weeks remaining for the PLE, matches for the show are yet to be officially announced. Going by the ongoing storylines as well as reliable sources, we might have received some hints about the card after all.

How Lacey Evans’ 2023 Departure Was Informed To WWE Creative Team

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered some ideas as to what WWE’s creative team may have in the works for the matches around Payback 2023. Seth Rollins is seemingly destined to feature in the potential main event match while defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura following the recent heel turn of the latter one. With that, Nakamura might also feature in his first-ever solo main event match in a PLE.

The expectation also is that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus inside a steel cage is expected to make it to the card of Payback 2023. The fourth match in the ongoing feud between the two veterans has already been confirmed. Now, it’s just time for the WWE to officially announce it for the PLE.

LA Knight could be seen in a match at WWE Payback 2023

Other matches perhaps in the pipeline for Payback 2023 include The Miz taking on LA Knight due to their ongoing heat. This will be LA’s first big singles match since losing to Bray Wyatt at this year’s Royal Rumble. A match will also be there featuring one member of The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes. If Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens come into the equation then these three babyfaces could go after the three male members of Judgment Day.

Also as reported by insider source BWE, WWE is considering a Triple Threat Match for Payback 2023 but it’s unknown who will be involved in this match, yet. There’s a possibility that a Triple Threat Tag Team match could be announced between the team of Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and The OC. Also, the WWE Women’s Championship Match could become a Triple Threat featuring the current champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair.