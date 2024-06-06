Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were engaged in a highly personal feud during the entire buildup of Wrestlemania 35 which witnessed the first-ever all-women main event in the Show of Shows culminating in a triple threat match also involving Charlotte Flair. That night essentially witnessed the fall of Ronda in her WWE career after ruling the roost of the women’s division for almost a year.

On the flip side, Becky Lynch witnessed a meteoric rise in that phase and those achievements could be credited to the fact that she became the first woman in the WWE to have pinned the star power that Ronda once was. However, THE MAN has now revealed her true feelings about Ronda refusing to tap out to her at WrestleMania 35 which altered the match finish.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Becky Lynch revealed that the idea of Ronda Rousey tapping out was proposed by their producer, TJ Wilson, suggesting that Rousey would be doing so in an armbar. But when they discussed the plan with Rousey, she expressed that her mother would disapprove of the move as she never tapped out in her life in the past.

Becky Lynch respected Ronda Rousey’s decision not to tap out

“Ronda comes and we tell her the creative, ‘You’re almost about to tap out.’ ‘My mom wouldn’t look me in the eye or talk to me again if I looked like I was about to tap out.’ ‘Alright, well, she’s probably not going to tap out on the finish then.’ She never tapped out in her career,” Becky Lynch elaborated.

“Understood it, respected it, and moved on quickly. I was going to win, I was going to win two titles in the main event of WrestleMania. It was not a big deal whether she tapped out or not. I was winning and she was doing the honors.”

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the main event witnessed a much-anticipated Triple Threat Match involving Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. The high-stakes bout concluded with Lynch pinning Rousey to clinch both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships. This historic win made the winner the first woman to have held both titles simultaneously.

Before speaking about this match with Vin Vliet, Becky Lynch spoke about it via her book, “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” where the change in the creative plans for this main event match was first revealed. The original plan was for Ronda Rousey to tap out but it never went down that way and created a rather dull finish.