Despite the earlier reports claiming that chances are alive regarding a WWE return for Ronda Rousey, the former wrestler-cum-MMA legend herself turned off the speculations, suggesting that her days inside the squared circle are essentially over. That being said, she also can’t stop complaining about how her story unfolded upon first stepping into a professional wrestling ring.

Upon debuting in the WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey’s first championship feud came against then-champion in the red brand women’s division, Alexa Bliss. Going by the latest words from the former WWE Superstar, it was “f**king ridiculous” that WWE had her facing off against Little Miss Bliss just because they wanted to produce some more money out of the latter’s merchandise.

Ronda Rousey Seemingly Rules Out Another WWE Return Amid Motherhood Priority

In an interview with The Lapsed Fan, Ronda Rousey stated that the only reason WWE booked the feud between her and Bliss was because The Five Feet of Fury was one of the top merch-movers in the company, and they wanted that score to go even higher as she went toe-to-toe against a high-profile mainstream star, coming out of the MMA league.

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f**king ridiculous,” Ronda Rousey said about WWE making her face, Bliss, someone who was way smaller than her.

“And you want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time, on that side. Like, what the f*ck? Like, that’s your decision-making process?”

“I Remember Feeling Very Defeated,” Tessa Blanchard On WWE Making Empty Promises

Alexa Bliss responded to Ronda Rousey going bad-mouth about their feud

Ronda Rousey’s comments drew a reaction from AEW wrestler MJF, who tweeted the following: “It’s almost like pro wrestling much like any professional sport functions as a business. F**king crazy [mindblown emoji].” Even Bliss sent out a tweet last afternoon that appears to be related to her former rival’s comments, while she never directly responded to the comments.

I love our business 🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 4, 2025

After wrapping up her career in UFC, Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018 and had an incredible first run there. One of the most notable feuds in her first year with the company came when she challenged Alexa Bliss over the Raw Women’s Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet came out on top with the win at SummerSlam 2018 as she defeated The Goddess to win her first championship in WWE. However, her comments noted that she was not satisfied with her booking at that time.