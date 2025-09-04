After being away from the professional wrestling scene for more than two years, Ronda Rousey is seemingly done with her career in the circuit. Earlier, there were rumors about a comeback amid WWE-UFC affiliation under the Endeavor banner for some of the bigger events. But now she is clearly busy doing her duties in motherhood, and a return isn’t on the horizon.

Being away from the public scene for a couple of years, the UFC Hall of Famer made it clear on The Lapsed Fan podcast that professional wrestling isn’t on the radar. Upon getting asked whether pro-wrestling or MMA is in the rearview mirror, Ronda Rousey didn’t hesitate to mention that fans should stop expecting a comeback,

“Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen.”

Ronda Rousey never got to feature in a Four Horsewomen storyline during her WWE career

The so-called Four Horsewomen of the MMA circuit – Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir had a long vision to perform as a faction upon signing up with the WWE. They also wanted to compete in a tag team match against the Four Horsewomen of the WWE, but the storyline never materialized.

During the conversation, Ronda Rousey explained that during her second stint, she therefore made it clear that she wouldn’t stick around unless she could finally get involved in a feud or feature in a tag team with Baszler. The former Women’s Champion wanted to put over The Queen of Spades on her way out of the company, and she also did, but the latter’s career wasn’t favored by this happening.

“And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f*cking leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all,” added The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The high-profile debut of Ronda Rousey in the WWE took place at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and the stint also led her to become the longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion of that era, a run that ended after the first-ever Women’s WrestleMania main event match.

Later, Ronda Rousey came back for a second stint in 2022 and became a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion in a dud run when compared to her first stint. Amid massive creative frustration, it finally ended at SummerSlam 2023 in a match against Baszler, which was also criticized by the fans. She later described this match as her final one in the WWE as she headed into motherhood. She later wrestled three non-WWE matches so that she could work with another bestie, Marina Shafir.