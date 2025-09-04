The seemingly inevitable AJ Lee return rumor has positively impacted this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Since WWE fans expect the former WWE Divas Champion’s return to be imminent on the September 5, 2025, episode of the blue brand’s show in their hometown of Rosemont, Illinois, there has been a massive ticket surge, despite no official confirmation from WWE.

According to updates from WrestleTix, last night, just 64 tickets remained to make WWE SmackDown a sellout in a setup of 15,356 fans at Allstate Arena. That means 15,292 tickets have already been distributed, with +453 sold in the last 24 hours, based on the fallout from this Monday’s episode of Raw. The numbers will eventually topple WWE’s 2025 average of having 11,352 fans per show.

“I Remember Feeling Very Defeated,” Tessa Blanchard On WWE Making Empty Promises

In more updates, a floor seat on WWE SmackDown is priced at $530.90 with a resale listing currently going at $249. Obstructed view sections were also under review for possible expansion. Sections 105 and 108 were being monitored for additional partial openings, and sections 206 and 207 were tapped for extra obstructed-view seating, noting that WWE could be ready for expansion, if needed.

On the September 1 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk and Becky Lynch came face-to-face for a war of words, amid a raucous audience in Paris. The encounter ended with Lynch slapping Punk multiple times, causing him to walk away. A furious Punk ran into the WWE Raw general manager, who informed him that Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown would be in Chicago. With a smile on his face, Punk obliged the news and teased that he’d be there with something in mind.

AJ Lee’s Return Spoiled By WWE Shop In A Now-Deleted Social Media Post

Going by the happenings on television and the insider reports, AJ Lee is headed back to WWE ten years after her retirement. As of this writing, she is scheduled to team up with her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 in a mixed tag team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Plus, reports also claim that her TV return is imminent, and it might happen on WWE SmackDown, tomorrow night, ending a ten-year-long hiatus.

WWE SmackDown September 5 Episode Match Card

The September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown will air from the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, bringing all the fallouts from Clash in Paris, while builds for Wrestlepalooza from the blue brand will also commence. Currently, the two set appearances for the weekly show on the USA Network go as follows,

– John Cena to appear

– CM Punk to appear in his hometown