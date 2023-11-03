Becky Lynch Worked As Flight Attendant And Chef Before Joining WWE

Becky Lynch has rightfully become one of the biggest star powers of the professional wrestling circuit over the past few years. She is one of the cornerstone figures of the WWE Women’s Evolution who helped break the barrier between the Men’s and Women’s divisions. Her accolades from the WWE speak for herself but her journey to become a wrestler wasn’t a straight one.

Real name Rebecca Quin, Becky Lynch went on to become “The Man” Becky Lynch. But before transitioning to this massive WWE Superstar, she used to hold a variety of jobs which might have paved the way to establish her mindset on the way to becoming a megastar.

Becky Lynch used to be an all-round athlete in Ireland

Hailing from Ireland, Becky Lynch was an all-rounder athlete while growing up as she used to compete in swimming, horse riding, and basketball. But it was wrestling that ultimately captured her attention. However, before fully transforming into a WWE Superstar, she worked in different roles, trying to survive in life and achieve her goals.

It’s interesting to note that Becky Lynch started her career when she was just 8 or 9 years old. In an interview on WWE’s YouTube channel, she revealed that her first job was washing cars with a group of young girls,

“My first job was myself and ten girls that I grew up with we all started this little car wash we would go around, and we would knock on our neighbors’ doors, and we would ask to wash their cars and I think we charged a pound, and we had no clue what we were doing.”

Becky Lynch also worked as a bar attendant while growing up

Proceeding to her adolescence days, Becky Lynch became a waitress at a bar, “My first official job I worked in a bar when I was fourteen years old I would go in, and I would serve tables and there would be Irish dancers.”

The global WWE Superstar had to leave the job as she was not able to live up to their code of conduct. Afterward, she tried to become a chef by making pizzas and sandwiches. However, she wasn’t the best at doing the job as her pizza toppings abilities weren’t the best.

Moving on from these one-off odd jobs, Becky Lynch became a flight attendant for Aer Lingus, the national airline of Ireland. This was a serious job that she admittedly landed,

“I went on and became a flight attendant and that was probably my first serious job the first time that I felt like I had ah a strict routine the great thing about that was that it taught me about navigating travel because as a WWE superstar, you’re always traveling in you’re always on the go, so you have to be able to navigate getting from point a to point b and then on time you had to be on time and that’s something that’s obviously very important to us because we got a show to put on.”

Moving on, Becky Lynch served as a bartender in 2010 at Hibernia Bar in New York. She came asking for a job, per the owner of the shop who got along well with others. He also that she had an immense passion for wrestling and always wanted to be a wrestler for the WWE. Thankfully for herself and the pro-wrestling fans, she got to fulfill her dreams and become this megastar who is building her career legacy in the company.

