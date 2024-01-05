Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champions Added To Rumble Matches Set For WWE PLE

WWE has set its sights set to achieve even more success this year and big things will kick off with Royal Rumble 2024 scheduled for later this month. While the company is yet to officially book anything for the PLE, the announcements are likely to arrive starting from tonight’s New Year’s Revolution edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

Meanwhile, some of the top WWE Superstars have started declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble 2024 matches for both men’s and women’s divisions. During a WWE 2024 Preview Special on Peacock, WWE Raw Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch declared themselves for their men’s and women’s Rumble matches. The two wrestlers will now join CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, and Bayley who have already confirmed their spots for the 30-star melees, as of this writing.

Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Heading into Royal Rumble 2024, Nakamura has his sights firmly set on Cody Rhodes. During his announcement promo, he mimicked Rhodes by saying that he was going to win The Rumble to “finish his story.” It was essentially a reference to his comeuppance on winning the WWE Championship following his 2018 Royal Rumble win.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Nakamura-Rhodes involved in a feud

Rhodes previously declared himself for Royal Rumble 2024 back in November, right after which Nakamura attacked him. Now, The King of Strong Styles will be facing The American Nightmare on the January 8 episode of Raw. This will be a rematch between the two from a December episode of Raw which ended in a disqualification.

As for Becky Lynch, she is involved in a feud with Nia Jax. During this week’s Raw, she lost to Jax in a clean pinfall outcome. Lynch was also spotted with blooded lips which is similar to an infamous incident in 2018 that saw Jax break her nose, after which Lynch won the 2019 women’s Rumble to become a dual women’s champion at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have long declared themselves for the Rumble matches and they are also front-runners to win the respective Rumbles and become the headliner of Wrestlemania 40.