Royal Rumble 2024: Early Odds Revealed Around Top Matches Set For WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will be the as usual first of the Big-Four Premium Live Events that WWE has listed in their calendar. It will go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and it’s almost certain that the company will pull all the stops to make the show a grand success.

At present, WWE has confirmed four matches for Royal Rumble 2024 including the two Rumble matches from the men’s and women’s divisions:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD

BetOnline has now revealed the betting odds for the above matches that will be happening at Royal Rumble 2024 and thus we got to know the names who are the front-runners to emerge as the winners of the men’s and women’s Rumble matches.

Top three names to win women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup

In the women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match, Becky Lynch is topping the list sitting at 2/1 as she is the speculated name to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40. The two have long been separated in storylines for this reason.

Jade Cargill is the second one on the list with her odds rising from 12/1 to 3/1 odds despite the fact that her participation in the match hasn’t been confirmed. Bayley is the third one sitting with 13/4 odds while names like Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and Trinity (Naomi) are also listed to make surprise appearances.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup, the top three contenders are CM Punk at 3/2, Gunther at 3/1, and Cody Rhodes at 4/1. Multiple other names are also there on the list as we expect the odds to change in due course.

For the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, Roman Reigns (c) is the expected favorite at -1000 (1/10), with Randy Orton at +600 (6/1), AJ Styles and LA Knight both at +900 (9/1). In the WWE United States Championship match, Logan Paul (c) is another favorite to retain his belt at -1000 (1/10), while Kevin Owens trails at +500 (5/1).