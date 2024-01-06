Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

All

WWE

Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 11:32 AM

Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 added a United States Championship to the card as the ongoing tournament to crown a new challenger for the title has concluded. With this, the celebrity star Logan Paul has also now received his first opponent to defend the US Title since winning the belt last October.

This week’s special episode of Smackdown dubbed as New Year’s Revolution, opened with a banger where Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar to win the WWE United States Championship Number-One Contender’s Tournament, with reigning US Champion Logan Paul sitting on commentary. With the win, Owens has now secured his shot to face Paul with the US title on the line at Royal Rumble 2024 PLE.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns’ Booked For Multi-Person Title Defense

Heading into the contender’s match, Escobar’s former associates from Legado del Fantasma, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, neutralized his latest allies, Angel Garza and Humberto. Escobar was distracted by this and Owens capitalized with a cannonball and a splash off the top rope. Escobar tried to counter by focusing on the broken hand of his opponent much to the pleasure of Paul who was hoping to face Escobar at Royal Rumble 2024.

Owens planted Escobar with a DDT, followed by a suplex from the top rope and then another cannonball off the apron. However, he missed a top rope move by putting his knees up. Eventually, The Prizefighter would hit a Pop-Up Powerbomb followed by a Stunner to book his ticket for the Royal Rumble 2024.

Kevin Owens knocked out Logan Paul after securing Royal Rumble 2024 title shot

An altercation took place between the two future combatants as Paul got on the microphone, and told the audience that Owens winning the US Title would be something like “the Canucks winning the Stanley Cup … it’s never gonna happen.” Owens didn’t say a word but delivered a Knock-Out Punch which is a signature move of Paul to a huge pop from his familiar Vancouver, Canada territory.

On his way to Royal Rumble 2024, Kevin Owens has secured three consecutive victories on his way to win the tournament against the former US Champion Austin Theory, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and Santos Escobar. Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, and Grayson Waller were also part of this tournament but they were defeated by Escobar along the road.

Tagged:

Kevin Owens

Logan Paul

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Related Article
Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?
Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

Jan 6, 2024, 2:36 PM

Is Sasha Banks Signed To Any Wrestling Promotion Amid Rumored 2024 WWE Return?
Is Sasha Banks Signed To Any Wrestling Promotion Amid Rumored 2024 WWE Return?

Jan 6, 2024, 2:30 PM

Legendary Trish Stratus Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Outside The WWE
Legendary Trish Stratus Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Outside The WWE

Jan 6, 2024, 2:21 PM

The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024
The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024

Jan 6, 2024, 2:11 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

Jan 6, 2024, 11:32 AM

“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey
“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey

Jan 5, 2024, 2:26 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy