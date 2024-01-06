sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns’ Booked For Multi-Person Title Defense

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 11:26 AM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns’ Booked For Multi-Person Title Defense

Heading into this week’s Smackdown, the biggest question was who Roman Reigns’ opponent would be at Royal Rumble 2024. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion attended the show to witness how things go down in the scheduled match to determine his challenger.

The main event of this week’s special episode of Smackdown dubbed as New Year’s Revolution had a Triple Threat match on the card. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles was the lineup with the winner being declared the new number-one contender for the undisputed WWE title at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location

AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Randy had AJ beat after planting him with an RKO. LA pulled the referee out of the ring during the pinfall attempt. LA started fighting with Orton and then AJ in a busted open state. Ultimately, Roman Reigns came out with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline attacked all 3 men leading to the no-contest outcome.

Roman powerbombed AJ, Superman Punch-ed, and spear-ed Knight before laying out Orton with a Spear-Spike combination with aid from Solo Sikoa. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis wasn’t happy with this and he told Paul Heyman to inform Roman that it’ll now be a Fatal-4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

“When [Reigns is] done celebrating,” Aldis said, “tell him congratulations. Cause he’s just earned himself a fatal four-way match with all three of these guys at the Royal Rumble.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight
– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens
– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley & 26 More TBD
– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair & 26 More TBD

Tagged:

AJ Styles

LA Knight

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

