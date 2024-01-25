Royal Rumble 2024: Ex Diva Uncertain About Returning At WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will be going down this weekend and some of the veteran names including Gail Kim are under speculation to make appearances on the show. This is one of the shows that primarily deals with all the uncertainties and unexpected appearances and WWE will make sure that the fans get their money back by the end. As for the above-mentioned name, she is skeptical about making her way back to the WWE for this one-off night.

Hailed as one of the pioneers of the women’s wrestling circuit, the ex Diva was unable to achieve great things in her WWE career but thanks to her contributions to the business in TNA Impact Wrestling, the retired wrestler has been able to leave her legacy to the wrestling business. Following her recent return at Impact 1000 tapings, the rumors are on about having her onboard at Royal Rumble 2024.

While speaking to Ring The Belle, Gail Kim addressed these speculations and stated that she is not set for the 2024 Royal Rumble event and WWE won’t consider her for an appearance in the first place,

“First off, I don’t think they would ask me [laughs], which is okay. You saw Mickie and what a great relationship. Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Gail Kim returned to action during Impact 1000 tapings

Such denials are necessary ahead of Rumble matches to keep the spoilers away from the concerned names as you can never say never in the pro-wrestling business. Previously Mickie James shocked the world by entering the Rumble as the reigning Knockouts Champion and who knows if TNA legend Gail Kim will be seen in the 30-woman fray to headline Wrestlemania 40.

During Impact 1000, the former Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and the current champion Jordynne Grace took on Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo in a huge tag team match. It was during that match that Kim came into the news after suffering a scary head bump onto the floor.

Speaking in the conversation, Gail Kim was quick to admit that scary things do happen when you suddenly return to the ring after years of staying away. She is no longer under active in-ring training sessions but that head bump didn’t provide her any legit injuries.