Royal Rumble 2024: Update On The Rock’s Status For January WWE PLE

With Royal Rumble 2024 approaching, WWE will execute a lot of things to shake things up for Wrestlemania 40. A year ago during this time, The Rock’s return speculations made a lot of waves but things didn’t ever materialize. A lot has changed since then as the former WWE Champion is back on board with the company after making two TV appearances which keeps him on for the biggest PLE of the year, Wrestlemania 40 set for April.

Especially after his appearance on the WWE Day 1 episode, The Rock has been touted to have the dream match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber but it’s probably not happening. Ringside News confirmed in recent times that the legendary name won’t be available to make it to Australia for the international PLE but he’s certainly in the mix for Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Raw: Netflix Giving $5 Billion In A Ten-year Agreement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE has been considering the idea of The Rock making an entrance at Royal Rumble 2024 and he might also end up winning the match at the last minute. This is a plan that has been speculated for the past several years and finally, it might happen this year.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champion Not Approached For Surprise Return

The Rock speculated to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match

The idea of The Rock main-eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns came on after the former wanted to sit at the Head of the Table during his appearance on Raw Day 1 edition. Winning the men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match will essentially confirm that the match will go down in Philadelphia,

“Punk and Rhodes are the obvious favorites to win, with Gunther, Knight and Rock following. The idea of Rock as a surprise Rumble entrant coming in late and winning was discussed for past years when there was an idea of him headlining Mania. So while nobody has advertised it and it probably wouldn’t happen, I wouldn’t reject it as a possibility. Obviously, this is completely up to Dwayne Johnson.”

The Rock is someone who can shake things up for the Wrestlemania season. Things would be even bigger after he opted to stay away from the wrestling scene for the past eight years. This matchup against Roman Reigns is considered to be his farewell from the WWE as well as the squared circle and we might get it confirmed at Royal Rumble 2024 if the electrifying man clinches the big win.