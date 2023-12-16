sportzwiki logo
Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns Challenged For Undisputed WWE Title On Smackdown

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns Challenged For Undisputed WWE Title On Smackdown

The beef between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns started more than a year ago and it will culminate at Royal Rumble 2024. The Viper is back on board in the WWE and he was admittedly coming after The Bloodline from the get-go. Now that Roman Reigns has also returned on Smackdown, it was just a matter of time that he was going for The Bloodline leader.

In the opening segment of Smackdown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned after his title match at Crown Jewel against LA Knight. Fans booed Roman who was pointing at Solo Sikoa to be the next in line to become The Tribal Chief.

Randy Orton then came out amid huge cheers and said he’s coming for Roman. Orton then challenged him for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. In return, Roman claimed that Randy has to earn a title match against him since it isn’t 2007 anymore where he used to get title shots whenever he wanted.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: CM Punk’s Entry Makes Changes To Odds-On Favorite To Win

Orton said Roman is not just a historic champion but he’s a legend. But Orton is a Legend Killer. Randy went for the RKO, but Roman managed to push Orton away and escape the scene. Randy said Roman just crapped his pants since Daddy’s Back. The segment ended but the match between the two of them at Royal Rumble 2024 wasn’t confirmed.

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton reportedly set

If recent reports are any indications then Roman Reigns will be defending his undisputed title at Royal Rumble 2024 and WWE has plans set for him on that particular night. For the first time since Crown Jewel, the undisputed champion was back on weekly WWE TV during this week’s episode of Smackdown to start an angle that should take him through the Rumble season.

According to previous reports from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward a few major title matches for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton. It was also noted that this particular title defense was planned months since Roman and his Bloodline cohorts took out Orton in May 2022 to send him into the longest hiatus of his career.

Tagged:

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

