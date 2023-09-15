SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns To Miss First WWE PLE Of Next Year?

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns To Miss First WWE PLE Of Next Year?

WWE ended long speculation by finally announcing the date and location of Royal Rumble 2024 four months ahead of the event. In general, the company policy is to confirm the locations of the big four events way ahead of the shows to gain attention as well as doing marketing campaigns around the events.

Predictably, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was thereby confirmed and it will commence the Road to Wrestlemania 40 in full gear, early next year. Spoilers already revealed that the event was expected to take place next January in Florida. Then WWE released an official statement noting that the first PLE of next year will go down from St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, January 24.

WWE Smackdown: Edge Reportedly Removed From Internal Roster Ahead Of 2023 AEW Debut

Advertised WWE Superstars for Royal Rumble 2024

Apart from the announcement, WWE also released an official poster of Royal Rumble 2024 which includes the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, US Champion Rey Mysterio, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and others.

“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT

As you can assume, the franchise player of the WWE, Roman Reigns isn’t present on the poster of Royal Rumble 2024 which raised up the curiosity among the WWE fanbase. This has sparked speculations about the undisputed WWE universal champion possibly not working the first PLE of 2024.

Obviously, Roman Reigns has long been working in a reduced schedule since signing a new WWE deal last year following Wrestlemania. His last match took place at SummerSlam 2023 and he did not work Payback. Going by his absence from WWE TV programming, he’s not slated to compete at Fastlane, next month, either.

However, he is advertised for the Survivor Series since it’s one of the big four events in the WWE. Plus, he should also be in attendance for the next Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel. Once he comes back on TV, we assume that he will eventually be inserted into the lineup of the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, as well.

No announcement regarding Royal Rumble 2024 matches or superstars have been made, as of this writing as there’s still time to go to the PLE. The updated lineup as well as superstar advertisements should also be changed in due course.

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

