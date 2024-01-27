Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Bombshell Training To Debut In Women’s Rumble Match

The anticipated Wrestlemania 40 season is about to kick off with this year’s edition of Royal Rumble 2024 set for this weekend. Under the TKO banner, WWE is completely revamped and free from Vince McMahon-touch which excites the fans to see something new and exciting to expect. Given recent instances from the WWE, the 2024 edition could bring a load of surprises and Maxxine Dupri is looking forward to being one of them.

The bombshell name from WWE’s Alpha Academy was seen as a part of a new video released by the company on YouTube, titled ‘Alpha Academy’s over-the-top Royal Rumble sparring session.’ All the members of the babyface faction, Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri alongside Akira Tozawa had been seen preparing for their respective Royal Rumble 2024 match entrances.

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes To Face Brand New Opponent At WWE PLE

It’s interesting to note that Maxxine Dupri has never competed in a 30-woman Rumble match and she’s gearing up to make a splash upon her debut in it. While Gable and Otis had prior experiences, Akira could end up appearing for the first time during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup alongside Dupri who was very concerned about WWE giving her the opportunity in the first place.

While previously speaking to Joe Vulpis on Lightweights, Maxxine Dupri was asked if she’s been training with Chad Gable and Otis for the Royal Rumble. In reply, she confirmed that she isn’t sure if she will be competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match,

“I’m ready. We’ve been training. We’re staying training. I don’t know yet. I hope so.”

The brain of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable is acting as her main trainer for the time being and he showered Maxxine Dupri with further praise for quickly learning the basics of pro-wrestling. WWE Universe experienced the struggles first-hand and they have also seen those moves to excel which is why they support her wholeheartedly.

Brock Lesnar No Longer Part Of WWE’s Royal Rumble 2024 Plans?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest & 19 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri & 23 More TBD