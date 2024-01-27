Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes To Face Brand New Opponent At WWE PLE

With Seth Rollins’ injury playing a key factor en route to Wrestlemania 40, WWE has shaken things up in their creative plans for the Show of Shows. It appears that they’ve changed the earlier scheduled ‘Mania match for the World Heavyweight Championship where Seth Rollins was supposed to face CM Punk.

According to the new reports from Sports Illustrated, WWE has a new plan in place for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Gunther is now being touted to be the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and potentially challenge Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. It was also noted how Gunther could end up dethroning Rollins from his title reign,

”After a month of speculation that CM Punk would challenge world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, a new plan is in place. Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania.”

Big changes expected at Wrestlemania 40 match card?

That being said, CM Punk has become opponent-less at this point and he will possibly face a changed opponent in his first ‘Mania match since 2013. The source reported how Cody Rhodes won’t be finishing the story as The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is planned to headline Wrestlemania 40. The chances of seeing a Triple Threat featuring Rhodes were also turned down by the source.

These two changes will now lead to a fresh matchup in the WWE where CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes will be taking place at Wrestlemania 40. Seeds for this feud were planted on the February 22 episode of Raw where these two got engaged in a war of words and things got personal.

Cody talked about Punk’s pipebomb from 2011 and then he left the business before even passing the torch. He dropped the torch, but Cody claimed to have picked it up and he did literally everything Punk said but couldn’t do.

Punk said Cody carried the WWE for the past 2 years in the absence of a big superstar, which is him. Now that Punk is willing to go to Wrestlemania 40, he won’t stop at nothing and this includes eliminating Cody from the Royal Rumble.