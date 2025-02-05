The first WWE premium live event of this year has gone down in the history books in the form of Royal Rumble 2025. Taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, this was the first PLE to be airing on Netflix and it did have a tremendous impact on the platform.

Fightful Select further provided some more backstage updates from the show as given below:

– Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and IYO SKY are three women who earned praise from top WWE officials for their standout “Iron Woman” performances in Royal Rumble 2025.

– Becky Lynch was never planned to attend the PLE and she wasn’t even in town, either.

– AJ Lee wasn’t expected, either although she would be welcomed back if she wants to return.

– Charlotte Flair’s victory was evident as a match for her at WrestleMania 41 against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship was finalized a week before the show.

– Jordynne Grace’s appearance at Royal Rumble 2025 was done long just immediately after her TNA contract expired.

– Alexa Bliss’s merchandise was released in advance since WWE always wanted her return to happen, even though that return was a late addition.

– Angelo Dawkins was sporting crutches throughout the day.

– Nia Jax was initially scheduled to eliminate more participants but was then limited to 10.

– Bron Breakker’s spear to IShowSpeed has a tremendous backstage impact

– The Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match received extensive rehearsals on both Friday and Saturday.

– Michael Hayes with Petey Williams, TJ Wilson, and Kenny Dykstra contributed to producing the women’s Rumble match, while Shane Helms tackled production for the men’s Rumble.

Viewership details for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE

Overall, Royal Rumble 2025 secured the 10th spot on the global OTT’s list of most-watched programs worldwide for the week of January 27. This achievement again highlighted WWE’s growing global reach through its content. Per Netflix, the event garnered 2.1 million views and an impressive 9.6 million hours watched across global markets.

These figures come even though Royal Rumble 2025 didn’t air on Netflix in the US. Plus, Netflix didn’t air the show in India either which is considered to be the biggest market for the company in terms of fanbase. Over 10 million regular viewers are noted each week for Raw & SmackDown while shows like WrestleMania draws close to 100 million total views on TV.