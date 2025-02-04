The cross-brand appearances for the 2025 Royal Rumble winners will continue on the latest upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown. The men’s and women’s Rumble winners, respectively, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are confirmed to make a blue brand appearance with Flair also being announced for this week’s NXT.

Before they speak up on WWE Smackdown, Flair and Uso also appeared on Monday’s Raw, teasing their decisions as to which champions they will face at WrestleMania 41. However, nothing in particular they had mentioned.

During her appearance, Flair was confronted by Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to hint at another WrestleMania showdown between the two. The two previously met at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE NXT Women’s title, and at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Flair won the first bout while Ripley won the second one to stand at a 1-1 score at the biggest event of them all. Flair did not confirm if she was eyeing the rubber match with Ripley. But she rather noted that she would be at NXT on Tuesday to confront the current NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and that she would also be at WWE SmackDown this Friday to confront WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

As for Jey Uso, he will have to choose between, Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Previously at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 press conference, he hinted at going after Gunther and the two did have a confrontation on Raw.

Gunther attempted to discourage Uso from coming after him after Uso failed to capture the title from Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, last month. Uso only said that he would be at WWE SmackDown, this week to discuss the possibility of locking horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Smackdown February 7 episode match card

WWE Smackdown February 7 episode takes place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, this Friday night with the following match card being announced for the show,

– 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to appear

– 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso to appear