Upon her departure from All Elite Wrestling, Saraya could barely enjoy some me-time given her current packed schedule due to promotion sprees around her podcast as well as the memoir. This is the life that she had experienced in the WWE and had adjusted to for a long time. It left so great impact on her that she felt a void was there in All Elite Wrestling during her heyday with the Tony Khan-owned brand.

Just last week, Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after spending 2.5 years with the company upon resuming her in-ring career with the promotion after a 5-year retirement phase that started in the WWE through her on-screen “Paige” character. It appears that she absolutely loved her time in the WWE being busy-as-a-bee.

Saraya Sparks New Relationship Rumors With Lip-Lock Picture After AEW Exit

While joining Booker T and Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame podcast, Saraya compared working in WWE run by Vince McMahon to AEW with Tony Khan being in charge. Booker brought up the aspect of being very busy with the WWE schedule at a time from getting an extremely light schedule in AEW which admittedly had a negative impact on her body.

“I’m used to doing 5 days a week and then only going home for like 1 day, and I love the grind, I love that, I enjoyed my time, it was exhausting of course,” Saraya elaborated.

“I had to get used to just being at home a little bit; I mean, I retired for a little bit but I constantly stayed busy but just in the wrestling world. It was weird to not have live events and all that kind of fun stuff.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Saraya admittedly wasn’t comfortable with sitting at home

Saraya further noted that “having too much time-off” often turns out to be negative, given that taking a bump becomes risky, all of a sudden. WWE, on the other hand, kept her on the toes all the time, making her suitable for wrestling on short notice. Admittedly, she was a fan of that kind of stuff although WWE has since changed a lot and only offers a minimized schedule to their current roster talents.

That being said, it’s easy to predict that Saraya would love to come back to the WWE at some point with Triple H being in charge of the company’s creative aspects. During an interview with SI, the former-Paige also mentioned that WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans in 2026 would be a perfect place for her comeback as this city delivered various special moments in her career.