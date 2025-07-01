On the road to Wrestlemania 41, Saraya surprised the professional wrestling fans by revealing that she was leaving All Elite Wrestling despite the previous impression that she was eventually coming back to their TV programming. After spending over two years with the company, it appeared that the two parties headed in different ways upon doing a mutual agreement, keeping no bad blood intact.

Since then, the fans have been wondering if she might return to the WWE. Given that Saraya is one of the most popular female superstars of this generation in wrestling, the fans on social media are going mad about finding out when her WWE appearance is going to happen. Responding to the possibility, she has now admitted that she doesn’t see herself going back to WWE this year.

While speaking on the Grune Rome Show, Saraya spoke about what the future would look like for her upon AEW departure and revealed that she doesn’t plan on returning to WWE in 2025. This comes because she has sidelined herself from wrestling capacity for some time to focus on herself and explore opportunities outside of the squared circle.

Saraya unsure about getting welcomed back in new WWE-fold

The conversation proceeded with Saraya admitting that she didn’t expect so many fans willing to have her back in the WWE fold. While this is an amazing response from the circuit, she admittedly possesses an insecure feeling by overthinking how people would perceive her in a new environment. That being said, she also advised the fans not to get their hopes up for her to show up in WWE in 2025.

“I do want to take 2025 as a time to find myself a little bit and kind of get my feet wet outside of wrestling, and it’s something I definitely want to do. I didn’t realize so many people would want to see me back in WWE,” Saraya noted.

“I’m very insecure about how I think people view me. I get in my head a little bit, and so the fact that— I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE. I just want people to not get their hopes up. At least not this year.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

While WWE fans continue to hope the former champion will hop back in the WWE, the reality is that she’s putting her energy into self-care and trying new things in 2025. As a result, Saraya released her podcast named Rulebreakers and also witnessed a major success upon releasing the Hell in Boots memoir, that’s become a bestseller on Amazon.

Despite extending her original 2022 contract for one year, Saraya never resurfaced on AEW programming since the 2024 fall. Following her AEW departure, a report assumed her to show up at WWE’s all-women Evolution PPV show, but given her above comments, that’s not happening, for the time being.