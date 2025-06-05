Irrespective of her status in the professional wrestling circuit, Saraya has always managed to stay in the headlines for various incidents. Besides, she has launched her own podcast to speak more about facing painful incidents in life from her past. She’s dealt with career-threatening injuries, death threats, and bullying before overcoming alcoholism, alongside a devastating instance of her private photos getting leaked online.

With her Rulebreaker podcast being active, we are getting to know more of her personal life stories from the past, and in one such scenario, Saraya dropped a surprising confession when she was asked about her favorite Disney villain. The former WWE and AEW Women’s Champion quickly named Scar from The Lion King, crediting him to be her first-ever “sexual awakening.”

“Scar. He’s a baddie, dude. You know, Scar was like my sexual awakening. I was like, yeah, I would do that. Yeah. What a baddie he was, dude,” Saraya laughingly said.

“What do you mean by Scar is your sexual awakening?” the host further asked Saraya as she offered a clarification, “That’s how I just knew I like bad boys. You know what I mean? Someone that’s really going to [__] me up. That’s my whole life right there.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saraya had dealt with turbulence in her personal life

Co-incidentally, it was the same episode where Saraya discussed why she left Alberto Del Rio out of her memoir, Hell In Boots. The two were engaged in 2016, and the relationship drew all the initial attention with the WWE Diva moving in with the bad boy of the WWE. As it appeared, the two were then dealt with allegations of domestic violence, culminating in a 2017 incident at Orlando International Airport. Del Rio was also arrested for domestic battery, but the charges were later dropped.

Since then, Saraya has moved along in life and has come a long way. After retiring from the WWE due to a neck injury, she debuted on AEW Dynamite on the 2022 Dynamite Grand Slam episode, ending a six-year hiatus from in-ring competition. WWE never renewed the contract of the former Divas Champion once it expired, after which Tony Khan gave her the opportunity to be back in action.

Saraya then reached the pinnacle moment of her AEW career as she became the AEW Women’s World champion at the 2023 All In PPV in London, England, in front of her hometown audience. Sadly, though, her AEW career reached nowhere as she left the brand in early 2025.