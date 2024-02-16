Saraya Feels AEW Should Introduce Female Tag Team Championships

Saraya remains one of the most colorful characters in the history of professional wrestling who continues her career in AEW. Long ago, many thought that she was done with pro wrestling after getting diagnosed with a career-threatening neck injury. But, she ultimately overcame the odds and made a triumphant comeback to set an example for her followers.

It was a dreamy return for Saraya who was able to resume wrestling inside the squared circle in AEW and down the road, that road led her to become the AEW Women’s Champion. In recent times, the devoted fanbase isn’t happy with the lackluster booking around the veteran who always seems to have an opinion on different things.

AEW continued to expand its women’s division as much as it could but the booking perspective remained not so smooth. Saraya believes there is room to enlarge things for the company by introducing new championship belts.

During an interview with KTAR News, Saraya praised the progress that AEW has made regarding its women’s division in recent years. However, the former AEW Women’s Champion insisted that the tag team titles should be brought into the AEW roster,

“AEW’s doing really well putting multiple female matches on the shows. I feel like we can keep doing that and I feel like we can start building the division even bigger – introduce female tag team championships.”

Saraya wants AEW to make opportunities for tag team division

AEW women’s division has two titles — the TBS Championship and the AEW Women’s World Championship. Julia Hart is the reigning TBS Champion while Toni Storm is enjoying her third run with the AEW Women’s Championship. Since depth could be observed in talents, Saraya thinks it is reasonable to finally put the spotlight on the AEW Women’s Tag Team division,

“It would just be really nice if as women we could have just an extra [title]. I’m not saying we should be overloaded with championships. It’d be too much at that point, but just adding a tag championship could spice things up in the division a little bit. [It] gives a lot of the women starting to chase other than just the two championships.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

With Toni Storm and Ruby Soho by her side as part of The Outcasts, Saraya’s pledge to explore the tag team division was reasonable. However, Storm left the faction long ago while Ruby Soho abandoned the former Divas Champion during a tag team match on this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.