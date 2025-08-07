Away from in-ring competition, Saraya opened up more on her life and professional wrestling career throughout the year 2025. While she penned a memoir about her life experiences, a podcast was also released, hosted by her, to disclose more about her past years. Besides, she also had a sit-down with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast to reveal the best moment of her wrestling career.

Growing up in a wrestling family in the United Kingdom, Saraya always dreamt of making it big in the WWE, and her debut on the main roster was befitting as it was just more than a match, producing the moment her entire life changed. Coming from NXT, she already earned praise from the critics and fans, but little did she imagine winning a title on her debut night.

Saraya Reveals Reason On “Being Like A Chicken S**t Heel With AEW”

While this title-winning moment from 2014 is the favorite amongst all, Saraya further noted that the person who gave her the news was none other than The Rock, making it surreal than ever. To put a cherry on top, the legend also declared his intention to make a film on her life, the first-ever full-length feature film to be made on a pro-wrestler’s career.

“And in that same day, or the day before, Dwayne [The Rock], I’m in his office backstage, and he’s like, I’m gonna make a movie on your life, and I’m like, what. Then he’s like, you’re gonna debut tomorrow, and you’re gonna win the Diva’s Championship. I was f****n’ sobbing dud,” remembered Saraya.

Saraya defeated AJ Lee for the Divas title on her debut night in WWE

By the name of Paige, Saraya made her surprise main roster debut on the April 7, 2014 episode of Raw, the night after WrestleMania XXX, to congratulate Divas Champion AJ Lee on her successful title defense at the pay-per-view. AJ slapped Paige, challenged her to an impromptu title match, leading to the end of the title run as Paige ended up winning the gold.

Saraya also noted in the interview that her debut match came against the top woman in the business at the time, AJ Lee, someone who always would be one of her inspirations in the wrestling business. Winning the match against her “fairy Godmother” made Paige the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21 at a time when she simultaneously also held the NXT women’s title.